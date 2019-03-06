Little boy from Pennsylvania helps police save a little girl from East Texas

GRAND SALINE, TX (KLTV) - A 12-year-old boy has been named a true hero by police, after helping officers save a little girls life through Snapchat.
“I felt that this girl needed help and she was in distress and she needed someone to talk to and get through with,” 12-year-old Gabe says.
Gabe, who lives in Pennsylvania, just so happened to meet a little girl from Grand Saline on Snapchat.
“She was one of my friends’ friends, so I added her,” Gabe says.
Snapchat is a popular social media app that lets people take and send pictures and messages to anyone in the world.
And although Gabe lives 1,500 miles from Texas; he became fast friends with the Grand Saline native.
“This one day, she said she was feeling really sad and stuff,” Gabe says.
Gabe says the little girl confided in him and what she told him, really weighed on his heart.
“I called the suicidal services because I didn’t know the number for your station,” Gabe says. “Gabriel was able to identify that she was here in Grand Saline and it took a little investigative work by the officer once we got the information from the national hotline to identify who the young lady was,” Grand Saline Police Chief Jeremy Barker says.
Grand Saline police were able to locate the little girl and ensured Gabe that she was going to be okay. Gabe was immediately labeled a hero.
“It’s reassuring to know that there are kids out there like Gabriel that show bravery and heroism and doing the right thing for someone else,” Chief Barker says.
The Grand Saline Police Department sent Gabe a letter thanking him for his heroic deed.
“It’s incredible, he’s our little hero,” Gabe’s father says.
The Grand Saline Police Department says the little girl is expected to be OK. Gabe says he no longer has contact with her.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.