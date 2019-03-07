Leaders promote ‘Walk the Plank’ tour to get community involved in Plank Road project

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - City leaders are asking residents to "walk the plank " this Saturday. The community walk and ride tour is to encourage residents and business owners who live along Plank Road to tell officials what the future should look for the road.
On Thursday, Baton Rouge Mayor Sharon Weston Broome, council members and redevelopment representatives announced the event at the Plank Road and Choctaw intersection. The community walk and ride tour of Plank Road starts Saturday at 9 a.m. The bus will pick up attendees a the Sacred Heart church on Main Street.
Christopher Tyson, CEO of the East Baton Rouge Redevelopment Authority, says some of the department’s goals are to eliminate blight and stabilize divested neighborhoods. The project focuses on revitalizing neighborhoods located along the Plank Road Corridor.
Officials also announced the list of partners investing in the Plank Road project, including Tony’s Seafood, Georgia-Pacific, ExxonMobil and Coco-Cola. Tyson said the partnerships have raised $250 million.
