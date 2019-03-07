L’Auberge Casino & Hotel Baton Rouge to open new smoking and gaming terrace

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - L’Auberge Casino & Hotel Baton Rouge will soon open a smoker-friendly outdoor gaming patio, according to a release from the casino.
The $4 million Riverbend Terrace, adjacent to the casino’s main floor, opens March 8. The 3,700 sq. ft. space includes over 120 slot machines and video poker. The terrace will also include multiple 65” TV screens and six industrial size ceiling fans and gas fired radiant heaters to keep guests comfortable year-round.
“L’Auberge has always been committed to continually improving our customer experience,” said Kim Ginn, General Manager of L’Auberge Baton Rouge. “Our goal with this latest reinvestment in our property is to provide a comfortable environment for both our non-smoking and smoking guests.”
