La. women veterans honored as ‘trailblazers’

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WAFB) - Two Louisiana women received a big honor in Washington, D.C. Wednesday night.
Tonja Myles and Tanya Whitney were both honored Wednesday, Mar. 6 as trailblazers in the community of women veterans.
The two were among 15 women selected nationwide by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). The trailblazer award honors their service in the Army and their service in their communities after leaving the military.
You may recognize Myles from several WAFB stories. She’s a fierce advocate for better treatment for those with mental illness in Baton Rouge, as well as domestic violence and substance abuse. She talks openly about surviving two suicide attempts and sexual abuse as a child. She’s also an ordained minister and now has her own radio show.
Whitney lives in Sorrento and served in the Army for 28 years. Now, she works with several local groups to promote women serving in the military. She also serves as an honor guard at the funerals of women veterans. Whitney volunteers as a cross county coach in St. Amant and received one of Donna Britt’s Power of 9 awards in 2015.
