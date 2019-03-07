La. cooking group heading to Al. to help after deadly tornadoes

(WAFB) - Once again, Louisiana is stepping up to help its neighbors in need.
This time, a group formed after the 2016 flooding is headed to Alabama to help in the aftermath of this past weekend’s deadly tornadoes.
Cast Iron Assistance cooks and provides assistance for first responders in the aftermath of disasters. The group plans to make the trip to Alabama Friday, Mar. 8, and they’re asking for donations. They’ve set up a GoFundMe page.
The group says no donation amount is too small.
