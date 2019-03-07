Inner Wheel Club of BR hosts 29th Annual Trash & Treasure Sale

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - People say one man’s trash is another man’s treasure.
That’s literally the case at the 29th Annual Attic Trash & Treasure Sale.
The Inner Wheel Club of Baton Rouge hosts this fundraiser every year.
The group consists of about 100 women in the Greater Baton Rouge area.
Group members and volunteers work year-round to transform the Old Mervyns at Cortana Mall into a temporary department store.
They have been collecting donations throughout the year as well.
The sale is happening this weekend at the following times:
- Friday, March 8 from 7:30 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
- Saturday, March 9 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
- Sunday, March 10 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Everything is half price on Sunday.
Proceeds from this event benefit local non-profits like Habitat for Humanity of Greater Baton Rouge, McMains Children’s Developmental Center, Families Helping Families of Greater baton Rouge, Baton Rouge Regional Eye Bank and IRIS Domestic Violence Center.
Admission to the sale is free and credit cards are accepted.
