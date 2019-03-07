Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen sues the Trump Organization, saying he’s owed $1.9 million

Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen sues the Trump Organization, saying he’s owed $1.9 million
In this Feb. 27, 2019, photo, Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former lawyer, testifies before the House Oversight and Reform Committee, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
March 7, 2019 at 12:12 PM CST - Updated March 7 at 12:12 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen sues the Trump Organization, saying he is owed $1.9 million.

Cohen has become a key figure in congressional investigations since turning on his former boss and cooperating with special counsel Robert Mueller. During last week's public testimony, he called Trump a con man, a cheat and a racist.

Trump, in turn, has said Cohen “did bad things unrelated to Trump” and “is lying in order to reduce his prison time.”

Copyright 2019 the Associated Press. All rights reserved.