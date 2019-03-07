FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold front approaches this week; chance for severe weather lowers

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - We could not get a break from the cloud deck Thursday and that kept temperatures a little cooler than expected, but it stayed dry even with the clouds and it stays dry through Thursday evening and into the night.
Clouds will remain into Friday morning with wake up temperatures in the mid to upper 50s across most of the WAFB region. Clouds will persist through the day Friday, and while we can’t rule out a spotty afternoon shower or two, the vast majority of the WAFB area will stay dry. At the same time, the current warming trend will push Friday afternoon temperatures into the mid 70s.
We are still expecting a cold front over the weekend, but two factors have changed. First, we are reducing the threat for severe weather. The severe threat will not be zero this weekend, but we are not anticipating much in the way of active to severe storms. Second, we are delaying the arrival of the weekend rains. Saturday is now looking to be a mostly dry day, with rain chances only running around 20 percent or so. However, showers and thunderstorms are likely Sunday.
The updated forecast calls for a slower, potentially stalling cold front and that means a wet Monday too.
The forecast beyond Monday calls for isolated showers Tuesday before our next rainmaker arrives mid-week. We just can’t get a nice, prolonged run of dry weather.
Afternoon temperatures will climb into the 70° each day through the middle of next week. However, it will turn cooler behind the mid-week cold front with high temperatures falling into the 60s Friday and the following weekend (Mar. 16 and 17).
