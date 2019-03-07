FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold front approaches this week; chance for severe weather lowers

We are still expecting a cold front over the weekend, but two factors have changed. First, we are reducing the threat for severe weather. The severe threat will not be zero this weekend, but we are not anticipating much in the way of active to severe storms. Second, we are delaying the arrival of the weekend rains. Saturday is now looking to be a mostly dry day, with rain chances only running around 20 percent or so. However, showers and thunderstorms are likely Sunday.