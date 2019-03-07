Favors, Gobert push Jazz past Pelicans 114-104

Jazz: Ricky Rubio assisted on 10 baskets, reaching double figures in that category for the first time in 10 games. ... After committing six turnovers in Utah's loss to New Orleans on Monday, Mitchell had eight turnovers and just one assist in the rematch, but also made 10 of 18 field goals, including a pair of 3s. ... Favors surpassed 20 points for the second time in three games. ... Gobert posted his second straight points-rebounds double-double and fourth in six games. ... Kyle Korver had 12 points and Crowder finished with 11. ... Shot 52.3 percent (46 of 88), with 70 points in the paint, compensating for 8-of-30 shooting from 3-point range and 14 of 22 free throw shooting.