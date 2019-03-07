Dudley DeBosier offering free Uber rides on St. Patrick’s Day

(WAFB) - Personal injury law firm, Dudley DeBosier, is partnering with Uber to offer free rides to the main parades in Baton Rouge and New Orleans on St. Patrick’s Day.
The campaign is part of Dudley DeBosier’s #DoRight4LA brand.
This is the seventh year Dudley DeBosier has offered free rides on St. Patrick’s Day. The firm has also offered free rides on other dates that typically have high numbers of drunk driving incidents, such as New Year’s Eve.
“In our line of business, unfortunately we often see the effects that drunk driving can have on individuals, families, and communities alike. We hope people will take advantage of our safe ride home program to help make Louisiana’s streets a little safer,” said Chad Dudley, managing partner at Dudley DeBosier.
The free rides will be available Saturday, Mar. 16 for Baton Rouge’s Wearin’ of the Green parade and in New Orleans for the Irish Channel parade. Free rides will only be available to and from the designated parade routes. The credit code for ride is capped at $25 (roundtrip) and must originate from within the city limits of either Baton Rouge or New Orleans. Click here to register online for a free, safe ride home.
Once registered, participants will receive and email and/or text on Mar. 16 with a $25 Uber credit code.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.