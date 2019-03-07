Dudley DeBosier offering free Uber rides on St. Patrick’s Day

The free rides will be available Saturday, Mar. 16 for Baton Rouge’s Wearin’ of the Green parade and in New Orleans for the Irish Channel parade. Free rides will only be available to and from the designated parade routes. The credit code for ride is capped at $25 (roundtrip) and must originate from within the city limits of either Baton Rouge or New Orleans. Click here to register online for a free, safe ride home.