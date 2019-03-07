DOTD to start traffic mitigation measures on LA 1 during joint replacement project

(WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announced Thursday, Mar. 7 it’s implementing traffic mitigation measures to address the traffic issues on the LA 1 Intracoastal Bridge as crews continue to work on replacing joints on the bridge.
DOTD is taking the following steps to address the heavy traffic:
- Install rubberized road ramps designed to make a smoother transition to all steel plates covering holes where bridge joints were removed
- Steel plates covering the holes will have their width reduced to primarily impact just one lane
- DOTD will offer the contractor an extra shift of work previously not available on Sundays so they can work with a lane closed from 7 p.m. Saturday to 4 a.m. Monday
- DOTD will limit the number of joints that can be removed at once to six until the impact of the changes is determined
DOTD says joint replacement work on the bridge will continue only on the joints and plates that are in place as of Mar. 7. No new joints will be worked on until the new measures are in place, which should happen within the next two weeks, possibly sooner. DOTD advises these changes will add an undetermined amount of time and cost to the project, estimated to be at least $150,000.
“We certainly understand the frustration that the traffic delays are causing for motorists,” said DOTD Secretary Dr. Shawn Wilson. “This section of LA 1 is and will continue to be an area of concern for commuters and we need to keep traffic moving as best and as safely as we can. The steel plates, which have been used on other bridges, including interstates, allow us to keep the bridge open while crews repair the joints, but we believe these new options will help address concerns and congestion.”
The $2.8 million project involves the replacement of 57 joints on the bridge, which was supposed to be completely replaced, but a lack of funding prevented that construction from taking place. Wilson said in an interview with WAFB Thursday that the bridge’s rating is a 50, making it not unsafe enough to close.
“We have to continue to maintain a bridge until we can replace it,” Wilson said.
Wilson also noted this is preventative maintenance.
“If the revenue package would have passed in 2017, we would be well on our way to replacing this aging bridge and building a connector from LA 415 to LA 1. Unfortunately, the lack of investment in our state’s infrastructure has prevented a new LA 1 bridge from becoming reality causing a disproportionate amount of funds to be dedicated to maintenance,” said Wilson. “In the meantime, the replacement of the joints on the existing bridge will extend its life and avoid load postings.”
When asked about the construction of a new bridge, Wilson said, “We know we need a new bridge. Construction was supposed to start a year ago.”
There’s no set date yet for when a new bridge might be a reality, but Wilson says they’re trying to get the funding to pay for a new bridge.
