DOTD to start traffic mitigation measures on LA 1 during joint replacement project

“We certainly understand the frustration that the traffic delays are causing for motorists,” said DOTD Secretary Dr. Shawn Wilson. “This section of LA 1 is and will continue to be an area of concern for commuters and we need to keep traffic moving as best and as safely as we can. The steel plates, which have been used on other bridges, including interstates, allow us to keep the bridge open while crews repair the joints, but we believe these new options will help address concerns and congestion.”