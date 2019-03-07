Denham Springs Housing Authority moving forward with plans to rebuild

DENHAM SPRINGS, LA (WAFB) - A housing complex located on Eugene Street in Denham Springs was hit hard in 2016 during the flood.
Families took on 7 feet of water, and there’s still a long road ahead to get them home.
“It’s home. It’s really home, it’s not just a house,” said Tonya Welsh, a Denham Springs resident. “Everybody loved everybody.”
It’s not your typical idea of a house. Loose screws, broken tile, overgrown lots, and empty houses make up this neighborhood in Denham Springs.
“Four years and I loved it,” Welsh added. “I’m ready to come back.”
Fred Banks, director of the Denham Springs Housing Authority, says the last two and a half years have been frustrating.
“Every time we thought we were close to getting approval, there were some other things that came up, but we stuck with it. We just kept praying," Banks said.
“It’s kind of hard to believe it’s been two and a half years now,” Mayor Gerard Landry said talking about the flood of August 2016. “We still are having to fight these battles with funding to get our housing back where it needs to be.”
In fact, the dozens of homes along Eugene Street almost look abandoned, but they’re not forgotten. In August 2016, residents there left the life they’ve known for years because of the flood.
“I had to start from scratch,” Welsh said. “Even my automobile. My automobile floated down the street.”
Banks says some people were in bed when flood water crept into their home. They had to be taken out in boats.
“If you take the families, you’re looking at somewhere between 275 and 300 people,” Banks said. “That’s how many people were displaced.”
Since then, those families have been living in housing across the parish. The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) gave them emergency vouchers for rent, but now it’s time to come back home.
In February, FEMA granted the Denham Springs Housing Authority permission to fix all 19 buildings that make up 52 homes and the office building.
“We’re going to demo all the units, elevate them, and rebuild,” Banks said.
The homes will be elevated 2 to 4 feet.
“We’ll be glad to have them back as well,” the mayor said. “Having vouchers and living in any ole apartment complex is one thing, but to have vouchers and living in a facility like this is another. These folks have become family and they’re a part of the community.”
City officials have been working to secure $10.5 million in funding from HUD since the flood, so fortunate doesn’t even begin to describe the feeling.
“Tear it down, build it back up, and I’m coming back,” Welsh said. “It’s youngsters where I’m living at now. Everybody is to themselves. Well, with the senior citizens and stuff back here, we did good.”
Banks says the plan is to rebuild the exact number of homes they lost, which might not sound like much, but Banks says, “We’re just happy to get back what we had.”
The mayor says they knew the approval process would be difficult, but they "fought this battle and will continue to fight it for as long as we have to make progress for our citizens.”
The plan is to have tenants’ home within the next 18 to 24 months. FEMA funds will pay for 90 percent of the project; the other 10 percent will come from the Community Development Block Grant program.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.