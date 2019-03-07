Crews promise fix for neighborhood road amid mounting complaints

ST. AMANT, LA (WAFB) - Folks living in the River Highlands neighborhood are fed up. The only way in and out of their neighborhood is through a mangled mix of rock and cement that residents tell WAFB is making it impossible to keep anything clean. Some drivers claim it’s even racking up costly repair bills.
Ryder Cantillo drives it every day and says it has been a nightmare.
“Shoot… it’s been a month or a month and a half probably,” said Cantillo. “It’s just basically when it rains a whole lot, it gets very rutted up and you get some dirt and stuff on the inside of your wheels and sometimes you get a bad vibration. I know a lot of people have been dealing with that.”
Crews are working as fast as they can, but some living in the neighborhood say the fix has fallen flat.
“I think they could have done a little bit better, like maybe if they just ripped up certain parts of the road at certain times, but with all this rain you never know,” said Cantillo.
R.J. Daigle & Sons is the contractor tasked with handling the job. WAFB’s Scottie Hunter got in touch with the company overseeing the work. Engineer, Billy Taylor, with McLin Taylor, Inc. tells WAFB heavy rains over the last few weeks have all but halted progress on the project.
“It’s been a really wet season as everybody knows and you know and a lot of times when it rains, it take a couple of days before you can actually get back out there and do work without doing more damage,” said Taylor.
Taylor also blames the poor condition of the road for the delay in their progress.
“Just because the curb was in such bad shape that it sank and some of it was broken and rolling back off the road, so that took a few extra days as well,” he added.
Taylor promises crews will hit the project hard over the next few days as long as it stays dry. He anticipates they will finish up by next week. If there’s a silver lining to be found in all the sludge, Taylor says complaints from residents have been passed along to the contractor in order to make things right.
“You know, if there’s something they can help you with, we feel they will,” he said.
