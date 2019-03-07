Cinnamon Toast Crunch is the best cereal to start your morning, according to Ranker

(WAFB) - Ranker, a website where you can vote on everything, has released it’s list of most popular cereals in recognition of National Cereal Day, which is March 7.
Over 72 percent of voters picked cinnamon Toast Crunch as their favorite cereal.
The top 10 based on over 169,000 votes are:
- Cinnamon Toast Crunch
- Frosted Flakes
- Honey Nut Cheerios
- Lucky Charms
- Cap’n Crunch
- Fruit Loops
- Apple Jacks
- Fruity Pebbles
- Cap’n Crunch’s Crunch Berries
- Rice Krispies
Cinnamon Toast Crunch is also the top-ranked cereal for kids.
