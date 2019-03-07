Baton Rouge woman wanted in barbershop attack

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Authorities are looking for a woman accused of attacking someone at a barbershop, according to a Thursday release from Crime Stoppers in Baton Rouge.
Kearra Tolbert, 25, is wanted in the attack reported in September 2018 at the business in the 7800 block of Exchange Place. Authorities said the victim lost a tooth in the attack.
Tolbert would face a = second-degree battery charge.
If you have any information on Tolbert’s whereabouts, authorities ask you to call Crime Stoppers at (225)-344-7867, or text CS225 plus your message to CRIMES (274637). To remain anonymous, send an email trough the Crime Stoppers website.
