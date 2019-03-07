All-American safety Grant Delpit earns the honor of wearing No. 7

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - LSU head coach Ed Orgeron announced his choice for the next Tiger to have the honor of wearing No. 7.
He has chosen safety Grant Delpit, a unanimous All-American in 2018, to don the famous number for his junior season.
Previous No. 7s include Patrick Peterson, Tyrann Mathieu, and Leonard Fournette.
"Grant is an outstanding football player and he represents our program in a first class fashion both on and off the field,” said Orgeron. “Grant has worked extremely hard and has continued to develop and be a leader for our football team. He’s very deserving of becoming the next LSU player to wear No. 7.”
“This is a dream come true for me," Delpit added. "I’m going to wear the number the right way and do all that I can to be a leader for this team on and off the field.”
Delpit is only the ninth unanimous All-American in LSU history.
