WANTED: Inmate walks off job site on Mardi Gras

DENHAM SPRINGS, LA (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for an inmate who reportedly walked off his job site on Mardi Gras.
Clifton Allen Thames, 28, was last seen around 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Mar. 5 in the Denham Springs area. Officials say they’ve exhausted all efforts to find him and now need the public’s help.
Thames has been working with the Livingston Transitional Work Program since December of 2018. He was working in construction at a business on Highway 190 in Denham Springs.
LPSO says Lock5, llc. runs their work release program.
Anyone with information on Thames’ whereabouts should call LPSO at 225-686-2241 x1 or call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.
