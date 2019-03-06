Walker High welcoming 4 businesses to be run by students, professionals

WALKER, LA (WAFB) - Walker High School is set to hold a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday, Mar. 7 to celebrate the opening of four businesses on the new campus on Florida Boulevard.
The four businesses, Papa John’s, Neighbors Federal Credit Union, Nike, and Walk-On’s Conference Center, will be jointly run by students and professionals. The businesses will be open to customers both on and off campus.
“These partnerships offer our students real-life learning opportunities and valuable experience they can parlay into an immediate career or use to further their knowledge and skill level for additional training in one of these career pathways,” said Principal Jason St. Pierre. “We truly believe in our school motto, that our campus is ‘where opportunities today mean success of tomorrow.’ Our students can immerse themselves in classes and curriculum that they believe will benefit them personally. There is something at Walker High that interests every student, and we’re grateful to our local business partners who are helping to make that a reality.”
The Papa John’s on-campus restaurant will be open Monday through Friday from 3 to 8 p.m. and on Saturday from 1 to 8 p.m. Students will have the chance to work there and earn credits for Walker High’s Pro-Start culinary program.
“The students are very important to the success of the restaurant. They are the driving force of the great customer service that we offer, as well as the overall experience,” said Pro-Start instructor, Katelyn Easlick.
The Nike store will be open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will sell traditional Nike gear, as well as many products specifically designed for Walker High with the school’s wildcat logo.
“Our students conduct market research to identify what will sell well in the store and they set the price points for merchandise. When selected merchandise arrives, the students are responsible for tagging each piece and taking inventory, as well as promoting the products on social media and through our website,” said business teacher, Brooke Rhymes.
Neighbors Federal Credit Union will be managed by Neighbors employees and staffed by students who can earn elective credits. The location will have all the same features and services of a regular branch. The credit union will be open Monday through Friday from 9 to 11 a.m. and 12 to 5 p.m. with ATM services available 24/7.
The Walk-On’s Conference Center will be available for the community to rent for events, parties, banquets, family gatherings, etc. Tables are included and the center seats about 110 people. There is also video and audio equipment at the center.
“Our students will manage the facility, serve as hosts for events, and get work hours towards their certification in the Pro-Start culinary program. This is a great opportunity for our students to learn, advance their degrees, earn money, and provide a needed service to the community,” said Instructional Coach Kelly Becnel.
The school notes they already had on-campus partnerships with Neighbors Federal Credit Union and Nike, but the locations for both are new.
“We’ve totally upgraded our campus to allow for these businesses and to place them in the most convenient and accessible locations for our students and off-campus customers,” said St. Pierre. “We’re excited about the growth of these existing programs, the addition of our new partners this year, Papa John’s and Walk-On’s, and we’re hard at work on the next great partners for our students!”
