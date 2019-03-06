Walker High welcoming 4 businesses to be run by students, professionals

“These partnerships offer our students real-life learning opportunities and valuable experience they can parlay into an immediate career or use to further their knowledge and skill level for additional training in one of these career pathways,” said Principal Jason St. Pierre. “We truly believe in our school motto, that our campus is ‘where opportunities today mean success of tomorrow.’ Our students can immerse themselves in classes and curriculum that they believe will benefit them personally. There is something at Walker High that interests every student, and we’re grateful to our local business partners who are helping to make that a reality.”