Southern women’s basketball clinches share of SWAC title

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WAFB) - The Southern University women’s basketball team has assured itself at least a share of the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) women’s basketball regular season championship after a win over Alcorn State and a loss by Prairie View A&M to Alabama State.
The Lady Jags pulled out the 51-39 win over Alcorn St. on March 2, while Prairie View fell 67-59 to Alabama St. on March 4. With the win, Southern improved to 13-3 in conference play. This is the second straight season the Lady Jaguars have earned a share of the title.
They won it outright last season with a 14-4 record in conference play.
The team can clinch the regular-season title outright with a win over Prairie View A&M. The Lady Jags could also earn the top overall seed in the SWAC Women’s Basketball Tournament.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.