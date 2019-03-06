2 shot on I-10 in New Orleans, interstate reopens after investigation

By Chris Finch | March 6, 2019 at 6:26 AM CST - Updated March 6 at 3:15 PM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A shooting investigation closed Interstate-10 westbound in New Orleans shortly after 4 a.m. on Wednesday.

Two men suffering from a gunshot wound or wounds were dropped off at a local hospital via private conveyance.

Around 3:34 a.m., the 27 and 28-year-old male victims were reportedly shot while driving on I 10 west near St. Bernard Avenue.

They were dropped off at a local hospital by an unknown private vehicle that fled the hospital after dropping them off. One victim suffered a gun shot wound to the leg, the other was shot to the body.

Their injuries are non-life threatening. The investigation is still in the preliminary stage. No additional information is available at this time.

I-10 reopened around 5:30 a.m.

