2 shot on I-10 in New Orleans, interstate reopens after investigation

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A shooting investigation closed Interstate-10 westbound in New Orleans shortly after 4 a.m. on Wednesday.
Two men suffering from a gunshot wound or wounds were dropped off at a local hospital via private conveyance.
Around 3:34 a.m., the 27 and 28-year-old male victims were reportedly shot while driving on I 10 west near St. Bernard Avenue.
They were dropped off at a local hospital by an unknown private vehicle that fled the hospital after dropping them off. One victim suffered a gun shot wound to the leg, the other was shot to the body.
Their injuries are non-life threatening. The investigation is still in the preliminary stage. No additional information is available at this time.
I-10 reopened around 5:30 a.m.
