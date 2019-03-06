Registration open for BREC Spring Outdoor Adventure programs

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - It may not feel like it but Spring is right around the corner.
That’s why BREC is opening registration for its Spring Outdoor Adventure programming.
Beginning this month, they are offering Archery Academy, Paddle Up 2 & 3, Sunset Paddle and more.
“If you’re in parish the cost of our Paddle Up Series costs $10 per person," said Cody Albright, BREC Outdoor Adventure Facility Manager. "If you’re out of parish you get a little two dollar bump on that. It’s $12 per person but that’s a really affordable way to come out and be active. You don’t have to have your own boat, you don’t have to have your own paddle board, we provide all of that for you. You can have fun, you can have a good active experience and not break the bank.”
BREC Outdoor Adventure is also hosting a mountain biking festival for the first time. That will be in May.
