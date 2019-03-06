No. 9 seed Lady Tigers to face No. 8 Tennessee

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The LSU women’s basketball team will be the No. 9 seed in the 2019 SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina, this week. The Lady Tigers have earned a first round bye and will face No. 8 Tennessee at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 7th.
The Lady Tigers are currently 16-12 overall and finished tied for eighth in the SEC with the Lady Vols at 7-9. Tennessee (18-11) held the tiebreak over LSU with the head-to-head win in Knoxville during the regular season. The winner of the LSU-Tennessee match up moves into the quarterfinal round on Friday, March 8th to face SEC regular season champion Mississippi State at 11:00 a.m.
The first round, second round and quarterfinal games will be broadcast on the SEC Network, while the semifinals will be on ESPNU and the championship game on ESPN2. Courtney Lyle, Tamika Catchings and Steffi Sorensen will call Thursday’s game for the network.
LSU’s scoring defense ranks 19th in the nation and is first in the SEC at 55.8 points per game. The Lady Tigers have held opponents to fewer than 50 points in a game seven times this season and under 60, 20 times. LSU also tops in the league and 14th in the nation in three-point shooting defense at 27.3 percent.
Junior forward Ayana Mitchell was named to the 2019 All-SEC First Team. Mitchell is second in the league and 28th in the nation in field goal shooting at 58.2 percent. She leads LSU in field goal percentage, scoring (13.4 points per game), and rebounding (10.5 rebounds per game). Mitchell is also second in the league with 15 double-doubles this season.
In the game against Auburn on Sunday, Mitchell became the 15th Lady Tiger to grab 700 career rebounds and is 28 points away from becoming the 33rd LSU player to score 1,000 career points.
This will be the 65th meeting between LSU and Tennessee. The last time that the two teams met on a neutral court was in the quarterfinals of the 2014 SEC Tournament in Duluth, Georgia. The Lady Vols won the game, 77-65. This will be the 14th meeting between the two squads in the SEC Tournament. Tennesse holds the advantage in conference postseason play, 9-4.
