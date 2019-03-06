No. 10 LSU gets a little payback with 79-78 win over Florida in OT

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - No. 10 LSU exacted a little revenge by beating Florida, 79-78, in overtime in Gainesville Wednesday night.
The Tigers (25-5, 15-2) were down by as many as eight points in the game, but a 12-2 run late in the half gave them a lead.
Florida (17-13, 9-8) hit a three-pointer to give the Gators a two-point lead with :06 left, but Tremont Waters drove the length of the court and tied the game on a layup to send it to overtime.
LSU started the extra frame with a 5-0 run and both teams went scoreless down the stretch, but the Tigers held on to the one-point lead for the final 2:22 in OT to pull out the win.
Waters led the way for LSU with 19 points. He also dished out six assists. Emmitt Williams recorded a double-double, pulling down 14 rebounds and scoring 13 points.
Ja’Vonte Smart added 15 points and Skylar Mays chipped in 11. Kavell Bigby-Williams had seven boards and Naz Reid added five.
Jalen Hudson had a huge game for the Gators on his senior night, scoring 33 points.
LSU lost to Florida in February, 82-77, in another overtime thriller.
Remaining Schedules:
LSU: Vanderbilt
Tennessee: Auburn
Kentucky: Florida
LSU will look to clinch a share of the SEC title on Saturday at home against Vanderbilt at 7:30 p.m.
