No. 9 LSU baseball bounces back with 9-2 win over Holy Cross

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - No. 9 LSU bounced back from its 0-3 weekend against Texas with a 9-2 win over Holy Cross at Alex Box Stadium Wednesday night.
The Tigers’ bats were alive early and often, as Antoine Duplantis, Daniel Cabrera, and Brock Mathis all hit solo home runs.
LSU improved to 9-3 on the season, while Holy Cross fell to 1-11.
Ma’Khail Hilliard started on the mound for the Tigers. In 1.1 innings, he gave up two runs, including a solo home run. He struck out two batters and walked two others. It was his first start of the season.
Trent Vietmeier threw a career-high four strikeouts in 1.2 innings after relieving Hilliard.
Aaron George earned the win for the Tigers.
Rankings:
LSU: No. 9 Collegiate Baseball, No. 14 Perfect Game, No. 10 Baseball America, No. 13 D1 Baseball
Next up:
- Friday: CALIFORNIA (7 p.m. on SEC Network+)
- Saturday: CALIFORNIA (3 p.m. on SEC Network+)
- Sunday: CALIFORNIA (12 p.m. on SEC Network+)
