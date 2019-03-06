LSU band member unable to march in Zulu parade after hat stolen

“Ultimately and without question, he is responsible for his uniform and instrument...and he can’t be the only one w/o a hat marching which we agree. I don’t blame the band directors for anything negative with this situation, they are extremely good people, professional and the highest quality of leaders!" the Facebook post read. “Seth’s stepmother and I unconditionally 100% respect and support their decision to the uniformity and high standards of the LSU Golden Band from Tiger Land. This is just a pathetic situation that he will learn from.”