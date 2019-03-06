How Orangetheory can help melt away king cake gains

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - It’s time to put away the king cake and get focused on health and wellness again. Liz Koh tested out a great workout that’s certain to help you melt away any extra pounds that showed up during the holiday fun.
Orangetheory Fitness is a high intensity group workout that uses technology to keep your eye on the prize.
“You spend your workout wearing a heart rate monitor, so during your workout, in real time, you can see your heart rate on a television screen,” explained Dimetri Santoro, a coach at the Arlington Market location in Baton Rouge.
Because your stats are available for anyone to see, there’s a little bit of competition from time to time. The trainers will tell you, however, to focus on yourself.
“It’s personal training, but with a bunch of people around you,” Santoro said.
The one-hour, full-body workout has one end goal: to reach 12 accumulated minutes in the orange and red zones.
“Those 12 minutes are called your splat points. When you get those 12 or more points, that goes to your after burn, which allows you to burn calories up to 36 hours after your workout,” Santoro explained.
If you’re worried this is a bit too difficult, Santoro says there’s no specific starting zone.
“Wherever you want to start is where you can start. If you’re coming in, prior Olympic athlete, boom, you can come in and start sprinting, and you can get better from there, tracking your heart rate on the screen. If you’ve never worked out a day in your life, there’s options. You don’t have to start out on the treadmill running or sprinting or jogging, you can power walk. There’s options for everyone.”
And because all of it is monitored, you can track your progress from class to class.
The first class is complementary. After that, they offer up to 17 different options that are all class-based memberships.
