Gonzales to hold music and seafood fest for autism support

GONZALES, LA (WAFB) - The jambalaya capital of the world knows how to throw a festival. Now, the town is pitching in for the inaugural Seafood and Music Lagniappe Festival.
The festival is the product of the Kichens. Kelvin and Yvette Kichen’s grandson was diagnosed with autism.
"Whenever your child or your grandchild come in and his behavior level is not normal, you start thinking, ‘Hey, is something going on with my child or grandchild?’” Kelvin said.
Going through this journey, the Kichens say they’ve had a hard time finding childcare and educational support in Ascension Parish for parents of children with the disease.
“We tried to find doctors in the area. We had to go outside the area to try and do that,” said Kelvin.
They aim to start fixing that with the funds raised through the festival.
"We figured if we could bring more awareness to Ascension Parish maybe something else can come about of it,” Yvette said.
The festival is free to attend. All you need to pay for is food and carnival rides. Proceeds go towards Stand for Autism, a group trying to fund an autism resource center in Ascension.
There will be live music, car shows, silent auctions, and even a second line parade.
The festival starts Friday, Mar. 8 at 5 p.m. and goes all day Saturday and Sunday. The address is 219 S Irma Blvd. in Gonzales.
