Former Saints fullback John Kuhn announces retirement

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - John Kuhn’s last game played will be as a member of the Saints but the 12-year veteran will officially retire as a member of the Green Bay Packers.
Kuhn spent his first season with the Steelers, followed by nine with the Packers and his final two in New Orleans. He was placed on Injured Reserve early in the 2017 season with a torn biceps. During the 2016 campaign and first 2 games of 2017, he scored five touchdowns in 18 games for the black and gold.
The Shippensburg University (PA) product won a Super Bowl in 2005 on the Steelers’ practice squad and in 2010 on the Packers’ active squad, beating the Steelers.
