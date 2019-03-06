FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Temps warming up; severe weather threat for weekend

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - After a freezing start for many of us to begin Ash Wednesday, sunshine through the day took most neighborhoods into the mid and upper 50s. While that’s still well below normal for this time of year, it didn’t feel half bad.
Clouds will slowly start to return overnight, so expect a partly to mostly cloudy start Thursday morning. It will be cold again, although Baton Rouge will dodge another freeze, with temperatures dipping into the mid and upper 30s by daybreak for much of the WAFB area. We will stay dry Thursday and we get warmer too, with highs in the mid 60s for metro Baton Rouge. Clouds whole build through the day, with skies becoming mostly cloudy to cloudy by the late afternoon and into the evening.
Highs Friday will climb into the mid 70s under a sun/cloud mix to mostly cloudy skies. We can’t rule out a spotty shower or two Friday afternoon, but most neighborhoods stay dry and even those that do get a shower won’t see much in the way of accumulations.
A severe weather threat remains in the First Alert Forecast over the weekend. We continue to tweak the timing of an expected weekend cold front and there’s some chance most of the active weather will stay to our north. However, we want WAFB viewers to be planning around the potential for storms in the window between late Saturday afternoon and early Sunday.
Unfortunately, rather than sweep out to the east, the weekend cold front may stall over the northern Gulf. That would keep our weather a bit unsettled for the early part of next week.
At this stage, we anticipate another round of rainy weather towards the middle of next week. The one bit of good news is temperatures will remain mild through the next seven days or more with highs in the 70s from Friday right through the middle of next week.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.