FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Temps warming up; severe weather threat for weekend

Clouds will slowly start to return overnight, so expect a partly to mostly cloudy start Thursday morning. It will be cold again, although Baton Rouge will dodge another freeze, with temperatures dipping into the mid and upper 30s by daybreak for much of the WAFB area. We will stay dry Thursday and we get warmer too, with highs in the mid 60s for metro Baton Rouge. Clouds whole build through the day, with skies becoming mostly cloudy to cloudy by the late afternoon and into the evening.