Families spend Mardi Gras Day competing in BREC’s Geaux Fish Catfish Rodeo

“We like to do it on Mardi Gras, because I think there’s a lot of families out there that enjoy outdoor recreation and they want to have something to do other than going to a parade. And so, this is a really great way to spend time outdoors with your family and do something really fun. And it’s a really good introduction for kids or for people who are just tying it out for the first time,” explained Amanda Takacs, a Naturalist who works for BREC.