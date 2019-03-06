On deck: LSU hosts Holy Cross Wednesday night at The Box

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - No. 9 LSU is looking to bounce back from last weekend’s sweep of the Texas Longhorns.
The Tigers will host overmatched Holy Cross Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. in Alex Box Stadium.
The Crusaders are 1-10 this season, with their lone victory against Nicholls State, 8-6.
The Tigers (8-3) struggled in Austin, losing three to Texas, 8-1, 8-4 and 7-6.
Rankings:
LSU: No. 9 Collegiate Baseball, No. 14 Perfect Game, No. 10 Baseball America, No. 13 D1 Baseball
Holy Cross: Not ranked
Crusaders Top Hitters:
Ben Maigeri: .324 batting average, 3 doubles, 1 home run and 3 RBI
Austin Masel: .289 batting average, 1 double, 1 triple and 3 RBI
Zach Buck: .276 batting average, 1 double and 2 RBI
Tigers Top Hitters:
Josh Smith: .452 batting average, 5 doubles and 7 RBI
Antoine Duplantis: .370 batting average, 2 doubles, 3 home runs and 23 RBI
Zach Watson: .349 batting average, 5 doubles and 7 RBI
Saul Garza: .308 batting average, 2 doubles and 8 RBI
Daniel Cabrera: .306 batting average, 3 doubles, 3 home runs and 14 RBI
Pitching matchup:
(LSU) Ma’Khail Hilliard (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 3 IP, 2 BB, 4 K)
Holy Cross – TBD
Next up:
- Friday: CALIFORNIA (7 p.m. on SEC Network+)
- Saturday: CALIFORNIA (3 p.m. on SEC Network+)
- Sunday: CALIFORNIA (12 p.m. on SEC Network+)
