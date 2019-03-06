City Town Meat Market robbed at least 3 times in past 5 months; police seeking suspect

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is trying to identify a man accused of robbing the City Town Meat Market at gunpoint.
BRPD officials say the incident happened just before 1 a.m. Wednesday, Mar. 6 at the City Town Meat Market, located at 2564 North Sherwood Forest Dr. Police say the unidentified black male entered the market with a handgun and demanded money.
He then grabbed an undisclosed amount of money and fled the market in a black, 4-door Chevy. The suspect is described as a black male who is 5′ 10″ tall, weighing about 220 lbs. He was last seen wearing a red beanie, black jacket, and black sweatpants.
Police say the business has been robbed at least two other times in the last five months.
Anyone with information is asked to call BRPD’s Armed Robbery Division at 225-389-3845 or call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.
