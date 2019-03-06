City of Baker extends bench warrant recall through March 8

BAKER, LA (WAFB) - If you have an outstanding bench warrant in Baker, you may be eligible for some help from the court.
The City Court of Baker will provide an amnesty program through March 28, 2019 to any Baker City Court defendant who has an outstanding bench warrant issued prior to Feb. 12, 2019.
The bench warrant will be recalled without having to pay the normal bench warrant recall fee.
Defendants will be issues a new court date and additional time to pay any outstanding fees. The amnesty program will not reduce any outstanding fees.
The clerk’s office will be open from 8:30 a.m. - 4:15 p.m. to assist people in recalling the bench warrants.
You can call the Baker City Court at 225-778-1866 or the Baker Police Department 225-775-6000 to find out if you have an outstanding warrant in Baker City Court.
