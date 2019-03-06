Baton Rouge man accused of robbing bank patrons in Gonzales

GONZALES, LA (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge man has been arrested after reportedly robbing customers of a bank in Gonzales.
The Gonzales Police Department says patrons of the Chase Bank in Gonzales on Airline Highway reported being victimized multiple times between Feb. 15 and 28. Three different vehicles were reportedly broken into after the owners made cash withdrawals at the bank. The victims say their cash was stolen.
On Monday, Mar. 4, a detective with the Gonzales Police Department was investigating leads about a gold Impala when he spotted the vehicle parked at the Chase Bank. The owner of the vehicle, James London, 23, had reportedly been in the parking lot for at least an hour. Investigators spoke with London, who reportedly admitted to the burglaries.
Police say during the interview, London said we would park at the bank and wait for customers to come out with money in their hands. He would then follow the victims and steal the money out of their vehicles. Police go on to say back in 2018, London was arrested by the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office for committing burglaries in a similar fashion.
London is charged with:
- Simple burglary - 3 counts
- Simple criminal damage to property - 2 counts
- Felony theft
London was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail and is awaiting a bond hearing.
