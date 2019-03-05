Swamped by beads? Salvation Army collecting Mardi Gras beads to recycle

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - It’s well known that after the Mardi Gras parades are over and the floats gave gone by, a LOT of beads are left behind.
City cleanup crews go by after parades and use street sweepers to clean up some of the mess, but many parade goers take home their beads, only to throw them out at a later time. The Salvation Army is offering to take those beads and recycle them so they don’t just end up in landfills.
Beads can be donated for recycling at the following locations:
- 7361 Airline Hwy.
- 10420 Coursey Blvd.
