Seniors cycling across the southern United States

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - 77-year-old Carol Zemola Garsee and 70-year-old Dot MacDonald are two of 12 seniors who are taking to the back roads of the southern states to prove that age is but a number.
They are cycling from St. Augustine, Florida to San Diego, California in just three months.
“The whole idea here is to show people that even older people that stay fit can accomplish a lot of really good things,” Garsee said. “This is over 3,000 miles, so we figure that’s a pretty good thing.”
Garsee says her inspiration to ride is her mother.
“My mother passed away when she was 76,” Garsee said. “She was riding until she was 75. Not quite like this, but she was my inspiration; but I’ve been riding a bike my entire life.” MacDonald says the two met 12 years ago on their first cross country ride. She says they didn’t let their age stop them then and they certainly aren’t letting it deter them now.
"I don't want to stop moving and doing things,” MacDonald said. “I have some arthritis, so I figure the more I move, the better off I am. I just want to keep doing this as long as I can."
"It's just a big accomplishment,” Garsee said. “I just feel so exhilarated at the idea of crossing the whole United states."
Garsee says it's not as impossible as you may think.
“Once you retire, think of doing something like this,” Garsee said. “It’s beneficial in so many different ways. And I just encourage everybody to give it a try.”
