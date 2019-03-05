Salvation Army opening cold weather shelter on freezing Mardi Gras Day

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Temperatures are expected to drop below freezing Fat Tuesday night, so the Salvation Army is opening its cold weather shelter in Baton Rouge.
Command Officer Major Donald Tekautz says men are invited to get out of the cold at the Salvation Army’s Center of Hope, located at 7361 Airline Hwy.
“With freezing conditions, no one who needs a warm place to spend the night will be turned away. Cold weather shelter and a hot meal will be offered until the temperature reaches 40 degrees. We will do everything we can to make sure those who have nowhere else to stay are warm, well-fed, and safe at the Salvation Army,” Tekautz said.
