Residents say repairs being made to neighborhood road causing new problems

ST. AMANT, LA (WAFB) - St. Amant residents living in River Highlands say driving through their neighborhood has become a nightmare.
The problems started in early February when Livingston Parish officials started repairs on the neighborhood’s road. Layton Ricks, Livingston Parish president, says crews put down a temporary rock and cement mixture, but heavy rains halted crews from moving forward with repairs. Residents say it has caused major issues entering and exiting the neighborhood.
“I’ve had to resort to using my neighbor’s vehicle, which is a truck, just to get me in and out on a daily basis just to go to work,” said Kelly Miller, a concerned resident.
Many of the residents say they’re concerned for their safety after occasionally losing control of their vehicles while driving on the road. It has also been a costly experience for some.
“All of the cement dust is getting up into the brakes and into the wheel wells and into the rims and it’s hardening. Some of residents have had to take their cars to dealerships. I know of one who had $1,000 damages to their car already,” said Miller.
The parish president says crews have already begun putting cement soil on the road. They hope to have the first layer of asphalt down by the end of the week.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.