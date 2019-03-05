Preexisting medical conditions can become aggravated by colder weather

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - When the temperature drops, sometimes you can feel your bones and joints ache. That surgery you got years ago begins to feel tight and sore again. Your asthma might start to flare up.
According to Ochsner primary care physician Edith Mbagwu, M.D., extreme temperature change can cause multiple preexisting conditions to worsen. Symptoms can become more pronounced, but rest assured, it is only temporary. Here are some conditions that are aggravated by cold weather:
- Psoriasis: Psoriasis is a common condition that mainly affects the skin. When skin struggles to retain moisture, small cracks and sores can form. Cold, dry air only intensifies the condition, causing pain or itchiness.
- COPD: Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease damages the airways in your lungs. When temperatures get colder, it can lead to further strain on the respiratory system. Other conditions like flu or asthma can also worsen COPD.
- Flu: The flu virus survives better in cold, dry climates. Lack of sunlight can lead to a decrease in vitamin D which compromises our immune system. While it’s best to stay home if not feeling well, others in the same house should be cautious about close contact and touching shared surfaces.
- Asthma: Asthma is another common respiratory condition that can worsen in cold weather. An increase in the amount of cold air could trigger asthma attacks which constrict the airway to your lungs even further.
- Arthritis: Arthritis is an inflammation of the joints that can cause pain, swelling and impaired movement. Cold weather lowers the barometric pressure and can restrict blood flow which leaves joints stiffer than normal. Additionally, this can cause tissue in the body to expand, which puts more pressure on your nerves. Usually it is harder to get outside or exercise as much when it is cold, but those suffering with arthritis should remain active to exercise their joints.
- Raynaud’s Disease: Raynaud’s is caused by arteries in the tips of your fingers and toes shrinking and limiting the blood supply to that part of the body. Cold weather triggers this shrinking even further and can cause pain, numbness and color change in the skin.
- Autoimmune Diseases: Diseases such as lupus, anemia and multiple sclerosis (MS) can all worsen with cold weather. Emotional or physical stress can make someone more susceptible to flares that include difficulty moving limbs, spasms, iron deficiencies and lethargy.
Visit Ochsner.org or call 225-761-5200 for more information.
