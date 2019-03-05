OUR TURN: Alabama Torn Fund

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Our hearts are with our friends and neighbors in Alabama.
It will take a few more days before they can even begin to realize what all was lost but already, the loss of life is enough to take your breath away. As we speak, members of the Cajun Navy are already on the ground – helping in search and rescue efforts. They are there to help the communities heal as well.
In the coming days, we’ll learn more about ways you can help and support local groups who are helping the people directly on the ground.
In the meantime, in one of the hardest hit areas, Lee County, the Community Foundation of East Alabama has set up a fund for long-term recovery. Their number is 334-744-1020.
This help will go toward their on-going recovery down the road, when the attention fades and people still often struggle to get their lives back on track.
Stay tuned to WAFB as we work to compile trusted ways that you can help.
