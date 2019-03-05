LSU softball remains in Top 10 of national rankings

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The LSU softball team remains in the Top 10 of both national polls this week, checking in at No. 10 in the USA Today/NFCA Division I Coaches Poll and No. 9 in the ESPN.com/USA Softball poll.
LSU has been ranked every week since the end of the 2014 season. The Tigers earned a total of 480 points in the NFCA poll. In the ESPN/USA Softball poll, the Tigers have picked up 326 points.
The Tigers will be on the road for the next four games, taking on Northwestern State Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. before they head off to Texas A&M to open up SEC play this weekend.
2019 USA Today / NFCA Division ITop 25 Coaches Poll – March 5
1. Florida State (32), 21-0, 800, 1
2. UCLA, 17-1, 764, 2
3. Oklahoma, 15-2, 720, 4
4. Florida, 21-2, 711, 3
5. Alabama, 20-0, 650, 6
6. Washington, 16-3, 646, 5
7. Tennessee, 16-2, 601, 7
8. Georgia, 18-2, 546, 8
9. Texas, 16-3, 525, 9
10. LSU, 18-4, 480, 10
11. Louisiana, 15-3, 449, 11
12. Arizona, 14-5, 431, 12
13. South Carolina, 17-2, 423, 13
14. Arkansas, 18-3, 396, 14
15. Texas Tech, 17-1, 319, 18
16. Arizona State, 15-6, 287, 15
17. Indiana, 17-2, 271, 16
18. Kentucky, 12-7, 247, 17
19. Oklahoma State, 14-5, 207, 21
20. Auburn, 16-4, 199, 22
21. James Madison, 7-4, 163, 19
22. Minnesota, 11-6, 113, 23
23. Wisconsin, 17-2, 86,
24. Oregon, 11-7, 72, 20
25. Michigan, 9-8, 51
2019 ESPN.com / USA SoftballTop 25 Coaches Poll – March 5
Rank, School (First-Place Votes), 2019 Record, Prev. Ranking, Points
1. Florida State (18), 21-0, 1, 496
2. UCLA (2), 17-1, 2, 479
3. Oklahoma, 15-2, 4, 443
4. Florida, 21-2, 3, 439
5. Alabama, 20-0, 5, 431
6. Washington, 16-3, 6, 395
7. Tennessee, 16-2, 7, 385
8. Georgia, 18-2, 8, 327
9. LSU, 18-4, 9, 326
10. Texas, 16-3, 10, 286
11. South Carolina, 17-2, 13, 280
12. UL-Lafayette, 15-3, 11, 272
13. Arizona, 15-5, 12, 252
14. Texas Tech, 17-1, 16, 241
15. Arkansas, 18-3, 14, 230
16. Indiana, 17-2, 15, 205
17. Arizona State, 15-6, 17, 165
18. Oklahoma State, 14-5, 18, 155
19. Auburn, 16-4, 21, 136
20. Wisconsin, 17-2, RV, 89
21. James Madison, 7-4, 19, 81
22. Kentucky, 12-7, 22, 72
23. Michigan, 9-8, -, 64
24. Oregon, 11-7, 20, 49
25. Northwestern, 14-4, T23, 47
