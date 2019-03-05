LSU softball remains in Top 10 of national rankings

By Amanda Lindsley | March 5, 2019 at 1:39 PM CST - Updated March 5 at 1:39 PM

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The LSU softball team remains in the Top 10 of both national polls this week, checking in at No. 10 in the USA Today/NFCA Division I Coaches Poll and No. 9 in the ESPN.com/USA Softball poll.

LSU has been ranked every week since the end of the 2014 season. The Tigers earned a total of 480 points in the NFCA poll. In the ESPN/USA Softball poll, the Tigers have picked up 326 points.

The Tigers will be on the road for the next four games, taking on Northwestern State Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. before they head off to Texas A&M to open up SEC play this weekend.

2019 USA Today / NFCA Division ITop 25 Coaches Poll – March 5

1. Florida State (32), 21-0, 800, 1

2. UCLA, 17-1, 764, 2

3. Oklahoma, 15-2, 720, 4

4. Florida, 21-2, 711, 3

5. Alabama, 20-0, 650, 6

6. Washington, 16-3, 646, 5

7. Tennessee, 16-2, 601, 7

8. Georgia, 18-2, 546, 8

9. Texas, 16-3, 525, 9

10. LSU, 18-4, 480, 10

11. Louisiana, 15-3, 449, 11

12. Arizona, 14-5, 431, 12

13. South Carolina, 17-2, 423, 13

14. Arkansas, 18-3, 396, 14

15. Texas Tech, 17-1, 319, 18

16. Arizona State, 15-6, 287, 15

17. Indiana, 17-2, 271, 16

18. Kentucky, 12-7, 247, 17

19. Oklahoma State, 14-5, 207, 21

20. Auburn, 16-4, 199, 22

21. James Madison, 7-4, 163, 19

22. Minnesota, 11-6, 113, 23

23. Wisconsin, 17-2, 86,

24. Oregon, 11-7, 72, 20

25. Michigan, 9-8, 51

2019 ESPN.com / USA SoftballTop 25 Coaches Poll – March 5

Rank, School (First-Place Votes), 2019 Record, Prev. Ranking, Points

1. Florida State (18), 21-0, 1, 496

2. UCLA (2), 17-1, 2, 479

3. Oklahoma, 15-2, 4, 443

4. Florida, 21-2, 3, 439

5. Alabama, 20-0, 5, 431

6. Washington, 16-3, 6, 395

7. Tennessee, 16-2, 7, 385

8. Georgia, 18-2, 8, 327

9. LSU, 18-4, 9, 326

10. Texas, 16-3, 10, 286

11. South Carolina, 17-2, 13, 280

12. UL-Lafayette, 15-3, 11, 272

13. Arizona, 15-5, 12, 252

14. Texas Tech, 17-1, 16, 241

15. Arkansas, 18-3, 14, 230

16. Indiana, 17-2, 15, 205

17. Arizona State, 15-6, 17, 165

18. Oklahoma State, 14-5, 18, 155

19. Auburn, 16-4, 21, 136

20. Wisconsin, 17-2, RV, 89

21. James Madison, 7-4, 19, 81

22. Kentucky, 12-7, 22, 72

23. Michigan, 9-8, -, 64

24. Oregon, 11-7, 20, 49

25. Northwestern, 14-4, T23, 47

