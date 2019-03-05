LSU forward Ayana Mitchell named All-SEC First Team

The Conyers, Georgia, native leads the Lady Tigers in scoring and rebounding, averaging a double-double with 13.4 points and 10.5 rebounds per game. Mitchell is currently 28th in the nation and second in the SEC in field goal percentage with a 56.2 percentage. She is second in the league with 15 double-doubles and is fourth in rebounding this season. Mitchell is one of the tops in steals in the league with 1.6 steals per game.