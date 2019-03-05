LSU Arboretum set to hold annual spring plant sale

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The Friends of Hilltop Arboretum and its Hodge Podge volunteers are all set to hold their annual Spring Fling Plant Sale.
The event is scheduled for Saturday, Apr. 6 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the LSU Hilltop Arboretum, located at 11855 Highland Rd. between Bluebonnet and Siegen.
The Hilltop’s Hodge Podge Nursery will have an assortment of plants for sale, from native, adapted, and traditional to eclectic and electric. The inventory features plants from the nursery’s favorite Louisiana growers, who specialize in plants native plants and those hard to find in the area. Volunteers, who are all avid gardeners, will be on hand to answer questions.
Vendors will also be at the event selling items related to gardening. A list of vendors and plants available will be online here one week before the sale.
Attendees should park in the Oak Hills Subdivision and walk to the arboretum from Pecan Grove Court. Shoppers are asked to not park on Highland Road for safety reasons.
For more information, click here, call 225-767-6916, or email hilltop@lsu.edu.
