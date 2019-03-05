Lady Jaguars inch closer to SWAC title

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The Southern University women’s Basketball team overcame a slow start in a 51-39 win against Alcorn State on Senior Day Saturday afternoon in the F.G. Clark Activity Center.
Freshman Taneara Moore stepped up with 10 points and grabbed four rebounds with two blocks as the Lady Jaguars extended their current win streak to 5. Senior Danayea Charles would go on to score 10 points in the third quarter, on a 4-7 shooting. Charles also grabbed four defensive rebounds and three assists.
But early on the emotions of Senior Day may have factored in the Jaguars slow start against a pesky Alcorn State team.
The Braves opened the game with an 8-2 run, led 10-6 after the first quarter and held a 20-19 lead at halftime before Southern, led by Charles, got going.
Moore would score the opening basket in the third quarter on a feed from Charles to give Southern a 21-20 lead. Charles then reeled off the Jaguars next five points, going 1 of 2 at the line and finishing with back-to-back driving layups.
With the game tied at 30-30, Charles step up and close the door on Alcorn State, by scoring a mid range jumper, and then stealing the ball from Alcorn State’s Charisma Walker, that would give the Lady Jaguars a 38-30 lead.
Southern limited Alcorn State to only nine points in the final quarter and held the Braves to a woeful 31 percent shooting in the second half.
With only two games left, Southern is eyeing the program’s second straight Southwestern Athletic Conference regular season title. Southern can clinch a share of three SWAC crown with a Prairie View A&M loss in their final three games or win the title outright by defeating the Panthers in Thursday, March 7 in Prairie View, Texas.
