Krewe of Comogo rolls in spite of downpour

PLAQUEMINE, LA (WAFB) - The only night parade in Iberville did not disappoint as the Krewe of Comogo hit the soggy streets of downtown Plaquemine Monday night for its 7th year.
“We’re the largest parade outside of New Orleans at night and on a good night we get a good 20,000 or 30,000 people that show up,” said Comogo board member Keegan Sanchez.
The floats were as elaborate as ever for the annual parade as riders showed off their unique flair. It is a personal goal for those who have been riding the same route every single year.
“You have all these people lined up on the streets waiting for you,” said Lisa Lacombe. “You can’t disappoint.”
Perhaps none of the colorful creations got as much feedback as this Blueaux Dat float which was complete with, as far as we’re concerned, public enemy number one. Justin Kane Mendoza was one of several riders dressed as referees to poke fun at the infamous NFC Championship Game.
“I obviously think this is the best float ever in the Krewe of Comogo,” said Mendoza.
The Blueaux Dat float was decked out with blindfolded refs armed with yellow penalty flags to sling out to paradegoers. Those were not the only throws to get the crowd excited. From balls to light-up trinkets, it is hard to pick a favorite but easy to see why folks choose Comogo as a must hit parade every year.
“It’s always been part of my life and part of my upbringing so it’ll stay with me forever,” said Nicole Landry.
Even though they moved the parade to Lundi Gras to avoid the rain, the drops still showed up.
“For four years we’ve changed this parades date due to weather,“ said Sanchez.
Many at the parade says it is just a part of the annual celebration they have simply learned to embrace.
“I think we’ve only had one hear that was like a really good year,” said Lacombe.
“You can’t do anything but just have fun anyways,” Landry added.
