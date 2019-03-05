King Gabriel’s parade a tradition-maker in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, LA (WAFB) - Members of five different generations watched Tuesday as King Gabriel’s parade rolled through downtown Lafayette.
For most, it’s an unbreakable family tradition. Some families even pass down the spots where they stand along the route.
“My mama took us here and it was fun and a good experience for us,” Lashanna Alexander said from her family’s spot on the route. “We bring our kids because that’s how you start the good memories.”
Like many parade-goers, the Alexander family was camped under a tent with a grill. They live just down the street from the heart of the route.
“There’s not many things you can bring your kids to and have safe fun at,” she said. “This is something you can, so I started this tradition and hopefully they’ll do it with their children.”
But it’s not just a party for the next generation. A dozen retirees from the River Oaks Retirement Manor hollered “hey mister” at float riders, including Charline Dahlquist.
“I love it, except when they hit you upside the head with the beads,” she chuckled. “I think the people here make it special because they’re so friendly.”
The retirement home also named a king and queen, although they did not hug the fence and yell quite like Dahlquist.
“They eat good, they drink good, and they really know how to party,” Dahlquist said, adding she still parties herself, despite being in a wheelchair.
She said a torn rotator cuff was the only thing preventing her from exposing herself. Though the injury kept her modest, she still collected an overwhelming number of beads. She decided to stay in near-freezing temperatures for another parade after King Gabriel’s finished up.
“I’m going to stake my place and that’s where I’m going to be,” she said. “I told them I wasn’t leaving.”
It’s an unbreakable tradition, no matter the cost.
