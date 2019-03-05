FOUND: Livingston Parish authorities locate missing teenager who has autism

Vadrien Allen Cage was last seen at his home March 1, according to Livingston Parish authorities. (Photo credit : Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff | March 4, 2019 at 3:17 PM CST - Updated March 4 at 7:05 PM

UPDATE - MAR. 4

The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office says missing teen, Vadrien Allen Cage, was found safe Monday evening.

ORIGINAL

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a boy who has a nonverbal form of autism.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office said Monday Vadrien Allen Cage, 18, was last seen March 1 at his house located along Highway 16.

Missing boy with autism sought by Livingston Parish authorities

His form of autism, authorities say, limits Cage’s communication.

Cage is 5 feet tall and weighs about 92 pounds, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call us at 225-686-2241 x1.

