FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Freezing temps expected Mardi Gras night, Ash Wednesday morning

Unfortunately, the outlook into the weekend is not a good one. The NWS Storm Prediction Center (SPC) is already highlighting the potential for severe weather through the middle and lower Mississippi Valley Saturday into Sunday as we await the arrival of our next cold front. Details on the weekend weather are still unclear, but the Storm Team is posting a First Alert heads up for our area to get you ready for the possibility of active/severe weather. SPC guidance currently sets the most likely timing of the active weather for us for Saturday evening through early Sunday morning, with all forms of destructive weather on the table at this time.