FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Freezing temps expected Mardi Gras night, Ash Wednesday morning

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - It turned out to be a pretty Fat Tuesday once we moved beyond the morning chill! Yet even with the sunshine, the day stayed much cooler than normal, even for early March, with some WAFB neighborhoods never reaching the 50s.
Most WAFB neighborhoods will awaken to another freeze Ash Wednesday morning. Skies will stay mainly clear through the night, allowing temperatures to possibly get even a degree or two colder than it did Tuesday morning. The Storm Team expects skies to stay mainly clear through the day Wednesday, with sunshine providing for a bit of a rebound as temperatures climb into the mid and upper 50s Wednesday afternoon.
A warming trend sets in that takes us back into the 70s by Friday. The First Alert Forecast stays dry Wednesday and Thursday, with only spotty showers in the outlook Friday.
Unfortunately, the outlook into the weekend is not a good one. The NWS Storm Prediction Center (SPC) is already highlighting the potential for severe weather through the middle and lower Mississippi Valley Saturday into Sunday as we await the arrival of our next cold front. Details on the weekend weather are still unclear, but the Storm Team is posting a First Alert heads up for our area to get you ready for the possibility of active/severe weather. SPC guidance currently sets the most likely timing of the active weather for us for Saturday evening through early Sunday morning, with all forms of destructive weather on the table at this time.
Scattered rains remain a part of the forecast into the early to middle part of next week, with afternoon temperatures remaining in the 70s even after the weekend frontal passage.
