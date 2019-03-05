Finnegan and Priessman earn SEC weekly honors

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - LSU seniors Sarah Finnegan and Lexie Priessman have earned the Southeastern Conference’s top honors following outstanding performances in the fourth-ranked Tigers’ dominating win over No. 7 Georgia on Friday night, the league announced Tuesday.
Lexie Priessman was named the SEC Specialist of the Week following her 10.0 performance on bars. The Cincinnati, Ohio, native missed the last three meets with an injury but returned with a perfect routine. Lexie has become the first gymnast in the league to earn a 10 this season and fourth in the country. The 10 she earned on Friday was the first of her career. Lexie became the fourth LSU gymnast in school history to earn a 10 on bars.
Sarah Finnegan was named SEC Gymnast of the Week for the fifth time in 2019 after winning the all-around and scoring a perfect 10. Finnegan earned the first perfect score on bars this season. It marked her fourth perfect score in her career and she joined April Burkholder as the only gymnasts in school history with two perfect scores on beam.
Finnegan won the all-around with a score of 39.675, the highest in the league this week. It marked the ninth all-around victory in 10 meets this year. Finnegan also opened the meet with a 9.90 on vault and ended the night with a 9.95 on floor.
Lexie Priessman and Sarah Finnegan along with fellow seniors Julianna Cannamela and McKenna Kelley will compete in the PMAC in the regular season for the final time on Friday night when the Tigers take on Oregon State. The pre-meet festivities will begin at 7:10 p.m. with first vault set for 7:30 p.m.
