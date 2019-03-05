Finnegan and Priessman earn SEC weekly honors

Lexie Priessman was named the SEC Specialist of the Week following her 10.0 performance on bars. The Cincinnati, Ohio, native missed the last three meets with an injury but returned with a perfect routine. Lexie has become the first gymnast in the league to earn a 10 this season and fourth in the country. The 10 she earned on Friday was the first of her career. Lexie became the fourth LSU gymnast in school history to earn a 10 on bars.