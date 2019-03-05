Coast Guard filled with carnival krewe members hits ferry gangway

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - On the eve of Mardi Gras, a Coast Guard cutter filled with members of the Zulu Carnival krewe slammed into a concrete portion of a ferry gangway which leads to a terminal.
Once off the vessel, the King of Zulu, George Rainey, was placed in a cart along with his queen and granddaughter, Kailyn Rainey, and moved through the waiting crowd.
Rainey said he was fine after the incident and that the celebration would go on as usual.
Each year, Zulu royalty arrives along the Mississippi River aboard a Coast Guard vessel and is greeted by thousands of revelers.
The accident happened as TV news crews were lined up to interview the king and queen upon their arrival at Woldenberg Park.
The Coast Guard said there is damage to the front end of the ship’s bow and the cause of the accident is under investigation.
At this time, there are no known injuries.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.